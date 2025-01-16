Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $520.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.21.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $489.56 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $191.88 and a one year high of $506.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

