St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF accounts for about 0.6% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4,477.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 980.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $23.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

