St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,001,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,701 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 476.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $14,079,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.