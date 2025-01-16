Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 48.0% in December

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the December 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 7.9 %
STAF traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. 117,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,309. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
