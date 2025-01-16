Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 48.0% in December

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the December 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 7.9 %

STAF traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. 117,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,309. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

