Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 52.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 238,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

