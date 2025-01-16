Steph & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Steph & Co. cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.61. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $77.53 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

