Steph & Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steph & Co. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.03 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.50 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

