Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $228,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,510,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $132.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.42 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

