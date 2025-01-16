Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 3.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 123,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $48.54 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

