Stifel Nicolaus Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $161.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $186.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.51 and its 200 day moving average is $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. This represents a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,494.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,904. The trade was a 17.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,277. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

