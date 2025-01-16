Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,087 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 753% compared to the average daily volume of 479 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 884.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,943,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,224,000 after buying an additional 7,136,219 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 517,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 184,320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 68,088 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. 1,863,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,165. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

