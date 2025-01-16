StockNews.com Upgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $214,293.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,958.35. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 60,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,303,996.90. This trade represents a 3.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

