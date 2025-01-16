StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 5,692 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,116 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2,432.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the period. BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,327,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 130,436 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $66.62 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

