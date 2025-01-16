StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.