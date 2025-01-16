StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Cheap Small-Cap Banks for Dividend Growth Investors
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Defensive Stocks Analysts Are Bullish on to Kick Off the Year
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Vistra Corp: Could 2025 Continue Its Streak of Outperformance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.