StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,123 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 1.4% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

