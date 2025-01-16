Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 66,967.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,433,000 after acquiring an additional 852,496 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $143,392,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 686,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228,139 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $368.09 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $307.23 and a 52-week high of $398.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.80.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

