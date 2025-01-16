SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 121,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 525,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on SunCar Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in SunCar Technology Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunCar Technology Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in SunCar Technology Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

