Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Swissquote Group Price Performance
Shares of SWQGF stock remained flat at $322.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.48. Swissquote Group has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $322.00.
About Swissquote Group
