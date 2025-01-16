Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

Shares of SWQGF stock remained flat at $322.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.48. Swissquote Group has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $322.00.

About Swissquote Group

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets.

