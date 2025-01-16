Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Synlogic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.80. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.