Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Short Interest Update

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Syra Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 254,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,355,354. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.12. Syra Health has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Get Syra Health alerts:

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 54.90% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syra Health will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syra Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syra Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.