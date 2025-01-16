Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 424,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 424,614 shares.The stock last traded at $10.99 and had previously closed at $10.71.

TH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 48.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

