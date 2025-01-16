Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Trimmed by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after buying an additional 1,022,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after buying an additional 828,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,328,884,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after buying an additional 1,294,093 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $428.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.69.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

