Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Tesla by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 75,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 314,477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,664 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.33.

Tesla stock opened at $428.22 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

