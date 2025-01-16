Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.33.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $428.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

