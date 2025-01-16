Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.11. 72,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 40,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 2.22% of Teucrium Soybean Fund worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

