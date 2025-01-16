Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of TCBI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.96. 491,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,936. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.64 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 30.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.