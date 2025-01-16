Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $155.46 and a one year high of $220.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

