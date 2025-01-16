The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.00

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $43.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of GS stock traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $612.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,932. The company has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.13. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $372.07 and a 52 week high of $616.84.
Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group
In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,404,774. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,940 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,179. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.19.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
