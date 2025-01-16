The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $605.89 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.07 and a 1 year high of $612.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.58. The company has a market capitalization of $190.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at $372,404,774. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,940 shares of company stock worth $12,656,179. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

