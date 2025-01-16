The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $690.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $686.00 to $690.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

NYSE GS traded up $7.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $613.07. 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $585.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $372.07 and a 12-month high of $616.84. The firm has a market cap of $192.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,404,774. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,940 shares of company stock worth $12,656,179. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

