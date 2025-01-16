The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the December 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 126,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 166.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUBA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,665. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.04%. This is an increase from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

