The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $236,687.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,272 shares of company stock worth $6,164,890 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

