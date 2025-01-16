THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

