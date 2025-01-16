Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $850,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 160.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,974,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VO opened at $269.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.86 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

