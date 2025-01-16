TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.40 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 194.20 ($2.38), with a volume of 4186335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.80 ($2.37).

TI Fluid Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.63. The firm has a market cap of £958.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,294.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.