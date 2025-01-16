Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

About Tidewater Renewables

Shares of LCFS opened at C$0.81 on Monday. Tidewater Renewables has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.20. The firm has a market cap of C$28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.