Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the December 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tokyo Electron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 0.4 %

About Tokyo Electron

TOELY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.45. 179,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,015. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.61. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $134.91.

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.