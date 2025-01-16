TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 29,784,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 36,672,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

