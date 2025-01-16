TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 15% – Should You Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shares were down 15% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 40,329,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 37,844,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Up 9.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a market cap of £3.04 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

