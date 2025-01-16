Tracey Hernandez Sells 1,250 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. The trade was a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 314,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 1.56. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.84 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 301.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 673.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 62,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

