Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TVTX. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.70. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $39,460.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,765.30. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $258,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,842.94. This represents a 21.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $527,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 64,744 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

