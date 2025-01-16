Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 53.0% in December

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the December 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 1.6 %
TSRYY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.59. 177,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $8.86.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
