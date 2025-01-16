Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Down 50.3% in December

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 4.72% of Trinity Biotech worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,566. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

