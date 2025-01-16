Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shot up 16.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 324.50 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 319.77 ($3.91). 10,704,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 7,263,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.50 ($3.36).

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10,659.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 243.68.

Insider Activity at Trustpilot Group

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 39,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £98,784 ($120,910.65). Insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

