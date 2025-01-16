Twele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

SCHA stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

