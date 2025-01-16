Twele Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $245.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $202.66 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

