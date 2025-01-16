Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.92 and last traded at $116.55, with a volume of 529457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Twilio Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Twilio

The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Twilio by 67.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

