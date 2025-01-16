U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG) Short Interest Up 77.7% in December

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the December 15th total of 47,500 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

U-BX Technology Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of U-BX Technology stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.27. 1,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,565. U-BX Technology has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $567.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69.

Get U-BX Technology alerts:

About U-BX Technology

(Get Free Report)

See Also

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

Receive News & Ratings for U-BX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-BX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.