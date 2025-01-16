U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

About U.S. Energy

Shares of USEG opened at $2.15 on Monday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $60.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

