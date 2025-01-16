Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Boosted by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

